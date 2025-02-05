AUDIO: Here is the audio to the K180,000 bribe Mayor received

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Here is the audio to the K180,000 bribe Mayor received



Livingstone Mayor, Constance Nalishebo Muleabai was finally arrested for the bribery charges involving K180,000.00.





✍️Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai was yesterday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission and released on police bond after producing two working sureties.





✍️ Facts of the matter are that Ms. Muleabai allegedly received K180,000 from the owner of Zam Nuka Farm Ltd as a bribe to facilitate the cancellation of property rates that had accumulated to over K 300,000.



LIVINGSTONE Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai spent over two hours yesterday being questioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption and abuse of office.