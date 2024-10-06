AUDITOR GENERAL’S OFFICE REFUTES CLAIMS THAT IT HAS MISSED THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 2023



The Office of the Auditor General has dismissed assertions that it has failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation to submit the report of the auditor general on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, by the September 30, 2024 deadline.



Acting Auditor General Dr. Ron Mwambwa says such claims are not only misleading but are a failed attempt to undermine public trust in the work of the office.



Dr. Mwambwa said, the public may wish to note that the report was in fact submitted to the president and the speaker on 25th September 2024 before the deadline of 30th September 2024 which is in line with the provisions of article 212 of the constitution.



The acting Auditor General, further, states that the subsequent tabling process by the national assembly of Zambia which is underway has nothing to do with neither the president nor the office as claimed by some sections of the media.



In a statement, Dr Mwambwa has reassured the public of his office’s continued commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations and that it will continue to engage with its stakeholders to ensure the public was well-informed.



P.N