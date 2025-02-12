AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT UNCOVERS K39.5 MILLION MISMANAGEMENT AT NRFA



The Office of the Auditor General has revealed that the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) mismanaged a total of K39.5 million in contractual processes during the 2023 financial year. This was contained in a statement issued by Ellen Chikale, the Head of Public Relations in the Office of the Auditor General.



According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and Other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, the mismanaged funds include K22 million paid by NRFA against expired guarantees. An additional K6.5 million was lost due to overpayments resulting from unclear contractual terms for terminated employees.



Acting Auditor General Ron Mwambwa has expressed deep concern over the financial management and governance challenges within NRFA and other audited parastatals. He has called for urgent reforms, including stronger internal controls, improved oversight, and effective debt recovery mechanisms to address the financial irregularities.



Meanwhile, the report also highlights K228 million in unpaid contributions from 60 local authorities to the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF), with some payments overdue for up to 140 months. Dr. Mwambwa has urged immediate intervention to stabilize the fund’s financial position and prevent pensioners from being disadvantaged.



SPICE FM