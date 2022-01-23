Figures have always been very important in life!
August 12, 2021 final presidential results
1. Hakainde Hichilema (UPND) – 2, 810, 757
2. Edgar Lungu – (PF) 1, 814, 201.
3. Harry Kalaba – Democratic Party (DP) 24, 879
4. Andyford Mayele Banda – People’s Alliance Change (PAC) 19,804,
5. Fred M’membe – (Socialist Party) 16, 379
6. Highvie Hamududu – Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) 10, 388
7. Chishala Kateka – (New Heritage Party) 8, 063
8. Charles Chanda – United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) 6, 520
9. Lazarus Chisela – Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) with 5, 229 votes
10. Nevers Mumba – (MMD) 4, 809,
11. Enock Tonga – (Third Liberation Movement) 3, 088,
12. Trevor Mwamba – (UNIP) 2, 992
13. Sean Tembo – Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) 1, 798
14. Steven Nyirenda – National Restoration Party (NAREP) 1, 766
15. Mwenda Kasonde – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 1, 331
16. Richard Silumbe – Leadership Movement (LM) 1, 283