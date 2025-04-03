Australia angry over Trump tariffs decision

Compared to some of its regional neighbours, Australia got off lightly with a 10% tax on all its exports to the US.

But the decision has stirred anger down under with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying it has “no basis in logic” and is “totally unwarranted”.

“This is not the act of a friend,” he said.

The countries have a free trade agreement, but Trump has justified the new tariffs by pointing to what he called non-tariff trade barriers, like Australia’s biosecurity rules which block fresh US beef.

Last month, Trump also slapped tariffs of 25% on Australian aluminium and steel.

But Albanese said Australia will not retaliate with tariffs though, and is instead seeking a return to the negotiating table.

It’s bad timing for the country, which is in the middle of an election campaign focussed on lowering the cost of living – and extra tariffs certainly aren’t going to help.