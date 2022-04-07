AUSTRALIAN-based Journalist and Beltz Mining Limited director Nkandu Beltz has been installed as Queen Nkandu of Mansa.

She writes…

My deepest and Sincere gratitude to His Royal Highness Chief Lukangaba, the Ministry of Local Governmentand Rural Development for entrusting me with the Title of Queen Nkandu Makili Beltz Mungusa, a title from my great grandmother who was a great, kind, intelligent Queen herself. My deepest gratitude to our headman Mr Chunda himself, Mansa City Council, Members of the Public and my entire family.

My heart is full and I love you all

May God continue to bless you.

With love

Queen NMB Mungusa