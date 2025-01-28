AUSTRALIAN PM PRAISES ZAMBIA’S WORLD-CLASS TOURISM ATTRACTIONS



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has commended Zambia for its world-class tourism attractions, with Victoria Falls at the forefront.





During the Australia Day celebrations in Canberra, the Prime Minister recalled his thrilling white-water rafting experience at the falls, calling Zambia’s adventure tourism great.





Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Dr. Elias Munshya, extended an invitation for the Prime Minister to revisit Zambia and explore its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.





Munshya said Zambia offers unique adventure, peacefulness, and a unique blend of culture, making it a top destination for global travellers.



Meanwhile, an Australian adventurer, Ariana Magini, also lauded Zambia’s peaceful environment and beautiful attractions after her memorable visit to Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River last year.





The Zambia High Commission emphasised the Australia Day celebrations, which fall on 26 January annually, as a platform to foster cultural and diplomatic ties, positioning Zambia as a primary destination for tourism and investment.