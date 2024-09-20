AUTHOR OF HH’S SPEECH AN ENEMY OF ZAMBIANS – MPUNDU
Debating the presidential speech in Parliament, yesterday, Nkana Member of Parliament Mr Binwell Mpundu condemned the speech for failing to address the ongoing energy crisis that has severely impacted businesses and access to essential services like water.
“The citizens of this country were glued to their television, to their radios, and to their Facebook because now Parliament is on Facebook,” he said. “Why they got glued (to different media channels) is because they were expecting to listen to a voice of hope, to a message of hope to a president that tomorrow is going to be a good day.
Madam Speaker, whoever wrote that speech for the President is an enemy of the Zambian people,” Mr Mpundu said.
AUTHOR OF HH’S SPEECH AN ENEMY OF ZAMBIANS – MPUNDU
How petty and misguided. The facts have bee laid bare. You keep wanting to deflect and spin the narrative from what was actually said to what you want to “SUGGEST” was said.
Now that clarity and your efforts have failed, you want to attack an employee.
What kind of evil, petty and vundictive people are you in PF, failing to address your own wrongs but seeking to deflect your ills to non existing ills?
What abhorent human being that will stop at nothing for self agrandisment….Lawd have mercy!
Binwel is an enemy of himself. He behaves like a child who was born after the mother approached the witchdoctor. Otherwise ka normal tesana. He’s a useless boy who wants impress Lungu his headless king.