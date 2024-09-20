AUTHOR OF HH’S SPEECH AN ENEMY OF ZAMBIANS – MPUNDU



Debating the presidential speech in Parliament, yesterday, Nkana Member of Parliament Mr Binwell Mpundu condemned the speech for failing to address the ongoing energy crisis that has severely impacted businesses and access to essential services like water.



“The citizens of this country were glued to their television, to their radios, and to their Facebook because now Parliament is on Facebook,” he said. “Why they got glued (to different media channels) is because they were expecting to listen to a voice of hope, to a message of hope to a president that tomorrow is going to be a good day.

Madam Speaker, whoever wrote that speech for the President is an enemy of the Zambian people,” Mr Mpundu said.