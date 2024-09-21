AUTHORITIES DEMOLISH ILLEGAL STRUCTURES ALONG LUSAKA 70-70 ROAD



Authorities from the Local Government have demolished several structures built on drainage land along Lusaka’s 70 – 70 road.



The demolition process is part of the Zambian government’s preparedness for the Cholera outbreak as the rain season approaches.



Speaking during the demolition exercise, Local Government and Rural Development, Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu says the government does not want to see people dying of the Cholera disease.



Last week, the government released over K23 million towards the construction of drainages in Lusaka’s Kanyama constituency and the Zambia National Service ZNS have commenced the work.



DMZ



(Image from file)