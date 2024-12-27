AUTHORITIES DENY GIVEN LUBINDA TO DRIVE ON KARIBA DAM WALL



Patriotic Front (PF) vice-president, Given Lubinda, has been stopped from driving on the Kariba Dam Wall.





Lubinda who is in Siavonga for holiday was with his family.

He was denied a pass by immigration authorities stating that they needed permission from Lusaka to do so.





Although Lubinda said he had no intention to cross into Zimbabwe, the authorities said his pass couldn’t be given.

Lubinda was left stranded for over 3 hours as other motorists were allowed to check the water levels in the Kariba Lake.





In October 2024, Magistrate Kawama acquitted Lubinda over the offence of holding two passports irregularly.



Mwamfuli ruled that the prosecution’s evidence was so discredited and stated that Lubinda had shown that he had no intent to break the law.





The court noted that Lubinda had voluntarily surrendered the passport when he discovered it was not lost.