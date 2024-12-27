AUTHORITIES DENY GIVEN LUBINDA TO DRIVE ON KARIBA DAM WALL
Patriotic Front (PF) vice-president, Given Lubinda, has been stopped from driving on the Kariba Dam Wall.
Lubinda who is in Siavonga for holiday was with his family.
He was denied a pass by immigration authorities stating that they needed permission from Lusaka to do so.
Although Lubinda said he had no intention to cross into Zimbabwe, the authorities said his pass couldn’t be given.
Lubinda was left stranded for over 3 hours as other motorists were allowed to check the water levels in the Kariba Lake.
In October 2024, Magistrate Kawama acquitted Lubinda over the offence of holding two passports irregularly.
Mwamfuli ruled that the prosecution’s evidence was so discredited and stated that Lubinda had shown that he had no intent to break the law.
The court noted that Lubinda had voluntarily surrendered the passport when he discovered it was not lost.
Even me I would deny this man. Who is first. Given the court utterance on the PF factions Lubinda’s faction is not recognised nor is his name as VP of PF at the registrar of societies.
Then after the Con Court Judgement Lubinda stood with Lungu and their faction speaks to Plan B. They dont want to tell us what Plan B is. So we are left to speculate.
Lubinda is not an engineer to be able to make any professional assessment on what his visit may suggest. He is a 1st year law student at Unilus. At least the last I read. So professional and what he does for living is left questionable and so we wonder if going there is the same chipwena they do when one of their friend misbehaves and is arrested, taking ma buns and zigi with matteresses? Olo what? Kapena ni ku soba vo chita. But that is just distrubing people when working. Awe let people work. Palibe va fact finding, then mu na me boza?
Fumeni pano…te imwe wale landa ati ….seleni mu bombe kashi mwale iba….