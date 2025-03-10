Authorities have shut down a Hungry Lion outlet in Chilanga after discovering that the food prepared there contained  Faecal matter

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HUNGRY LION CHILANGA OVER PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUES



March 10, 2025



This serves to inform the public that Hungry Lion Chilanga has been temporarily closed following public health inspections conducted on 4th February 2025.



Food and water samples collected from the outlet were analyzed by UTH Food and Drugs Laboratory, and the results revealed:





• Faecal contamination of the water used in food preparation.

• Presence of Staphylococcus aureus in cooked chicken, indicating contamination.



In light of these findings and in the interest of public health and safety, the outlet shall remain closed until:

• A proper water treatment system is put in place.

• The safety of the water is confirmed through further laboratory testing.





We urge the public to take note of this closure and assure you that necessary measures are being enforced to protect consumers.



Issued by: CTC Public Relations Unit