AUTHORITIES IN CHILILABOMBWE IDENTIFY DETOUR ROUTE AS SHORT-TERM MEASURE TO REDUCE CONGESTION CAUSED BY TRUCKS WAITING TO CROSS INTO DRC





By Sanfrossa Mberi



Chililabombwe District Commissioner Precious Njekwa has disclosed that a detour route previously used during road construction along the Chingola-Chililabombwe road has been identified as a short-term measure to reduce the congestion caused by trucks parked along the Chingola-Kasumbalesa road en-route to the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC-.





Ms. Njekwa has told Phoenix News in an interview that the route will be used to ease the current congestion where some un-cleared trucks are stuck on the Zambian side waiting to enter the DRC as a permanent solution is being explored.





She says that out of the 1,700 trucks that were marooned at the border yesterday, 300 crossed into the DRC while 60 more had crossed into that country as at 09:00hrs this morning.





Ms. Njekwa adds that the Zambian government remains committed to resolving the issue through engagements with their Congolese counterpart.



She has since urged the truck drivers to be patient as engagements are being done and that her office is also ensuring the continuous supply of water and other essential necessities to the affected drivers.



