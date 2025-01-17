AUTHORITIES WARN AGAINST ATTEMPTS TO DISCREDIT GOVERNMENT



Police have launched investigations into a case where an individual using the name HACHONGO HAMUSOLA has written to the British High Commission in Zambia alleging s3xual abuse of female police officers.



The letter accuses Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA of s3xual misconduct.



But Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA has dismissed the letter saying individuals behind the letter circulating on social media have intent to embarrass the Government.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. KAWANA said preliminary investigations indicate that the name used in the letter is fake.



He further said those behind the letter also included his phone number in the document to create confusion.





Mr. KAWANA said he has received numerous phone calls concerning the matter.



He has warned that the law will eventually catch up with those attempting to discredit Government.





The letter has purportedly been copied to the United Nations for Women’s Rights, European Union, The American Embassy in Lusaka, Police Victim Support Unit and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.