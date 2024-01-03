AUTHORITIES WORK ON ROAD AFTER RUMOUR HH WOULD USE IT

WITH information emerging over plans by the President to tour some townships in Choma on Wednesday, one of the roads expected to be used which branches off from the Lusaka- Livingstone Highway at St Mary’s Catholic Church was being worked on, Tuesday.

And some residents in Choma have called on President Hakainde Hichilema to use his visit to the Southern Province Capital to inspect the roads and get firsthand information of how bad they are.

Mbo Muyunda, a Marketeer, tells Byta FM News that Choma has bad roads despite the majority of elected officials coming from the ruling party.

Muyunda feels the bad state of roads in Choma is a sign that area Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa and his team have failed to run the affairs of the District.

Another resident, Bruno Munsaka, says the President should tour the district to avoid being cheated over the current state of roads therein.

Munsaka states that township roads in Choma are very bad and do not befit the status of the District, especially as Provincial Capital.

