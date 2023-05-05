Autopsy Reveals Former WWE Star Sara Le Committed Suicide – Report

An autopsy report has confirmed that the former World Wrestling Entertainment star Sara Lee died after committing suicide, TMZ Sports reports on Friday.

Lee, who won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition Tough Enough, died in October 2022.

Documents from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office claim Lee consumed a “lethal combination of alcohol and pills.”

Lee reportedly died with bruises and scratches on her body and head, but officials suspected this was due to multiple falls while she was intoxicated.

After her death, WWE condoled with her family in a statement which read, “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee was married to Cory Weston, popularly known as Wesley Blake in wrestling, and the couple had three children.