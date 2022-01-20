Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Panji Kaunda says processes are underway to repatriate the remains of his late brother, Kambarage Kaunda from Maputo in Mozambique to Zambia for burial.

Panji, who disclosed the development to Byta FM in an exclusive interview, says an autopsy report reviewed that Kambarage, 58, died of a heart attack.

Kambarage, together with Cheswa are the twin last born children of the Kaunda’s, who had 9 biological offspring, with the other one adopted.

Panji says Kambarage has left behind a wife and two children and resided in Mozambique for many years.