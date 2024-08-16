The average p*nis size across the world has increased by 25% over a span of 29 years and scientists are worried.

The startling findings were published in the World Journal of Men’s Health by researchers from Stanford University.

It involved 55,000 men’s members being recorded, which led to the discovery that, on average, p*nis size has increased from 12.19 centimetres in 1992 to 15.34 centimetres in 2021.

But the study, led by Michael Eisenberg, suggests that this might not be good news after all.

Sedentary lifestyles and hormone-disrupting substances are feared to play a part.

Scientists are also worried about the quality of sp£rm inside men, which has plummeted by 60%.

This decrease is attributed to an increase in genital defects and tumours and a drop in sp£rm count and serum testosterone levels

The study concluded that the reasons behind larger p*nises should be further investigated.

It comes after another study revealed that UK pnises are now 9% bigger, even though Britain only comes in at 60th in the global league table for pnis length.