AVIATION TRAGEDY: FIVE PLANE CRASHES IN ONE WEEK CLAIM MULTIPLE LIVES



A devastating series of aviation accidents has shaken the world, leaving hundreds dead and many more grieving. In a span of just one week, five plane crashes have occurred, resulting in unprecedented loss of life.



The tragedies began with Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 28243, an Embraer ERJ-190AR that crashed, reportedly after being shot down, claiming the lives of all 38 people on board.



Next, Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, crash-landed due to a suspected bird strike, resulting in a malfunctioning landing gear. Sadly, 179 lives were lost in this tragic incident.





KLM Flight 1204, another Boeing 737-800, skidded shortly after takeoff in Oslo due to a hydraulic failure. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported.



Air Canada Flight 2259, a Dash 8-400, caught fire during an emergency landing after a landing gear failure. The plane skidded along the runway at Halifax Airport, but miraculously, no lives were lost.





Lastly, a small plane from Jazirah Aviation Club crashed into the sea off Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, claiming the lives of both the pilot and co-pilot.