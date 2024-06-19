Avoid public places to stop being booed, Saboi urges UPND leaders

By Esther Chisola

NDC leader Saboi Imboela has urged UPND officials to avoid public places to save themselves from being booed.

And PF Eastern Province information and publicity secretary William Phiri said Agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri is not the only one being booed but the entire UPND including the President.

On Saturday, Phiri was booed at the David Kaunda Stadium as he attended the inaugural Fashion Sakala Football Tournament in Chipata.

The minister was booed shortly after he disembarked from his vehicle at the stadium.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the booing incident, Imboela said UPND officials should avoid crowds…