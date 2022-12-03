AVRAM GRANT EXPECTED TO BE NAMED CHIPOLOPOLI HEAD COACH.

Former Chelsea boss Avram Grant is set to be named as the new Chipolopolo Boys head coach taking over from Aljosa Asanovic.

The ZamFoot Crew understands that Grant is the frontrunner ahead of locals and former National Team coaches Honor Janza and Wedson Nyirenda.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President,Andrew Kamanga on Monday in his weekly update confirmed that the Association had reached the final stages of selecting a new coach.

“Finally, we have reached an advanced stage with the selection of the next Chipolopolo coach with the Ministry of Youth Sport and Arts providing us with guidance on the finer parts of the process. While the ultimate decision to appoint the next coach lies with FAZ, we acknowledge the input of other critical stakeholders in the process. FAZ will soon provide a roadmap on the final steps of selection and the structure of the next Chipolopolo coach.”

The Chipolopolo top job attracted an influx of over 100 applicants including former coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck, former Al Ahly and Egypt boss Hossam Albadry, former Liberia boss Antoine Hey, English man Peter Butler, French man Sebastian Migne and Gert Engels.

A panel of experts comprising FAZ representatives, government, and the Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) interviewed and surfed through the candidates to come up with the next coach.

The Chipolopolo Boys top job fell vacant following the departure of Croatian gaffer Aljosa Asanovic in October.

An official announcement is expected soon with Grant expected to be given the mandate of guiding the 2012 Champions back to the continental showpiece after a three time consecutive absence.

The 67 year old is believed to be ready to accept the conditions available for the Chipolopolo top job as a number of people have shown concern given that Zambia has been taken to FIFA in the past over non payment of dues.

( credit- zamfoot)