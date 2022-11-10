AVRAM GRANT INSISTS ZAMBIA CAN WIN THE NEXT AFCON EDITION AND QUALIFY TO THE 2026 WORLD CUP WITH HIM AS COPPER BULLETS COACH.

The former Chelsea fc manager and Ghana Coach believes CHIPOLOPOLO has so much talent that needs to be blended and managed well..

Grant said any African team would surely love to have the likes of Daka, Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda, Klings Kangwa and Emmanuel Banda in their national teams! “These are class players”

It is very surprising and unbelievable that Zambia failed to qualify to the 2022 World Cup with this squad. This is the squad that should be competing with Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco and Ivory Coast for the AFCON Trophy and not failing to qualify (unbelievable)

Grant further indicated he has been following Zambian football and players. The quality of the players are Top Notch and the improved standards is there for everyone to see! The Technical bench only lack proper management..

Miguel Chaiwa is a young talent for the future, more players in Europe like Lubambo Musonda, Edward Chilufya and Frankie Musonda plus a few locally based who impressed at the Cosafa Tournament, the players at TP Mazembe, players at Simba and a few more playing in South Africa.

This is a good National Team