Avram Grant Won’t Be Fired, Here Is Why



By Chiluba Chabi

In a surprising turn of events, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has opted to retain Avram Grant as head coach of the Chipolopolo despite the team’s recent struggles. The decision comes on the heels of financial lessons learned from previous contract terminations, according to noted football analyst Mutheliso Phiri.

FAZ’s reluctance to part ways with Grant stems from the financial repercussions of firing previous foreign coaches, Sven Vandenbroeck and Aljoša Asanovic, who were both awarded lucrative settlements following their dismissals for poor performances. These costly terminations have had a lasting impact on the association’s budget and strategy regarding coaching contracts.

“The association has become more cautious in handling coaching contracts due to the financial strain caused by premature terminations,” Phiri explains. “Firing Grant now would likely result in another hefty settlement, which FAZ is keen to avoid.”

Grant, whose contract runs until December, has faced mounting criticism due to the Chipolopolo’s disappointing performances. Recently, Zambia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tanzania, just days after a 2-1 loss to Morocco in a World Cup Qualifier. These back-to-back losses have intensified calls for Grant’s dismissal among fans and pundits. However, FAZ’s decision to retain him seems more economically driven than performance-based. The association’s financial prudence now appears to outweigh the pressure for immediate results on the pitch.

