Avramis warns Afrikaners of long-term risks in U.S. asylum applications



Canadian immigration consultant Nicholas Avramis has cautioned Afrikaners considering asylum in the United States about the potential long-term consequences of their decision.





Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Avramis emphasized that applying for refugee status is an internationally recorded action that could affect future visa applications to countries such as the UK and Australia.



According to Avramis, immigration officials may view asylum applicants as potential flight risks, questioning whether they would return to South Africa after a temporary stay. This scrutiny can create significant hurdles, as asylum claims inherently suggest a fear of returning home. Overcoming this perception could become a lasting challenge for applicants.





The U.S. asylum process requires proof of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. For Afrikaners, concerns such as farm attacks, economic exclusion, or cultural erosion may form the basis of their claims.





However, U.S. immigration authorities demand substantial evidence, and South Africa’s complex socio-political landscape may not always meet the required legal threshold. While a successful asylum application ensures safety, it could complicate ties to South Africa, including property ownership and family connections. A denied application, on the other hand, could negatively impact future immigration prospects elsewhere.





Avramis’s warning comes amid growing interest in U.S. asylum within the Afrikaner community, potentially driven by concerns over crime and farm violence in South Africa. His remarks suggest an increasing number of inquiries into asylum, highlighting a trend that merits attention. Whether motivated by specific incidents or broader fears, his message is clear, the security sought today could lead to greater scrutiny tomorrow.