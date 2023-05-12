Award Winning Zim Journalist Wonders Why Hichilema Is Obsessed With Revenge, Instead Of Just Governing

AWARD WINNING JOURNALIST WONDERS WHY HICHILEMA IS OBSESSED WITH REVENGE, INSTEAD OF JUST GOVERNING

Two time African journalist of the year Hopewell Chin’ono is wondering why Hakainde Hichilema can’t just concentrate on building Zambia instead of being obsessed with politics of revenge.

In a statement, Chin’ono the award winning Zimbabwean journalist described as tragic the withdraw of police security at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence, warning that politics of revenge will never take Zambia anywhere!

“We should condemn brutal regimes and also condemn politics of revenge by supposed democrats who pursue revenge instead of nation building. Edgar Lungu was a terrible Zambian President, but he is entitled to security as a former Head of State regardless! This behavior by the new Zambian administration makes Africa look like a comical continent where dictatorships are replaced by new dictatorships which behave equally badly!” Chin’ono remarked. “Why can’t President Hichilema concentrate on building Zambia instead of being obsessed with politics of revenge? This is really petty, leadership requires mature and visionary minds not this pettiness! Hichilema’s base will love this petty politics, but his standing continues to recede in the minds of sensible and sane Africans!”

Chin’ono warned that the bahaviour of President Hichilema was creating another reason for another dictator to not want to go, arguing that any former Head of State should be accorded security, as that is only sensible and part of common sense!

“What a shame!!!” stated Chin’ono.

In another tweet, the journalist blasted UPND youths for gloating over the removal of security at Lungu’s Ibex Hill residence.

"The Zambian ruling party youth page says former…