Ba Cadre-Turned-Diplomat, just enjoy the electricity of a foreign country peacefully and leave us to demand our own- BFlow

Ba Cadre-Turned-Diplomat, just enjoy the electricity of a foreign country peacefully and leave us to demand our own.

In a democracy, you will always be faced with divergent views.

Your job is to help Zambia build stronger bilateral ties with the country you were sent to, not to fight B’Flow whose concern is the plight of the small scale trader and poor household.

How I wish you could be posting about being in talks with people in your host country who can help bring alternative sources of energy.



Goodnight from a dark country. – BFlow