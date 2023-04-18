BA KOSWE HAVE FAILED TO MANAGE MEALIE MEAL IN THE COUNTRY – NAWAKWI

I have served this country with diligence as Finance minister and opposition leader, but ba koswe have failed to manage the mealie meal in this country, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

And Nawakwi says she’s aware how the “idiocy” from State House conspired with police officers to have her locked up and be transported to Choma, wondering how one State House official knew she was in a certain ward in hospital a few minutes after the police had left the hospital.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said she deserved to be treated with dignity and not “the idiotic” manner where police had to refuse a sick note from medical doctors at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), such that a “DIO Yuyi had to send five police officers to go to the hospital to check through” and demand another note from the doctors.

“They had to go to UTH, five police officers, and my lawyer to find my doctor who had to scribble a note and that they should put it in writing, meanwhile I had another note from the 30th of March from the doctor, but he had to scribble another note. How did those at State House know I was in a certain department at UTH?” Nawakwi asked. “For them when they see someone in Mother and Child all they see is reproduction. Totally blind, totally… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ba-koswe-have-failed-to-manage-mealie-meal-in-the-country-nawakwi/