BA MILES SAMPA WHY ARE YOU NOT RESIGNING FROM THE ORGANIZATION YOU ARE FIGHTING EVERYDAY ? ARE YOU BEING FORCED TO PAY THAT MUCH PER MONTH?

Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri shares…

Ba Miles Sampa naimwe, PF made you to become what you are today. We were not there when you were being adopted as a member of Parliament under the same organisation but why do you want to make noise on Facebook today, Those are your battles, you are willingly paying that contribution, if you want you can join them to chew your own monies, stop making noise here on Facebook as if we are the ones who adopted you.

The problem why Zambia always have wrong leaders is because of tolerating people like Miles Sampa. So soon we will hear that miles Sampa wants to become a president of Zambia….it’s a shame that some people in the comments are even calling miles Sampa ati president. What unrepentant generation we are?