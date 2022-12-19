BA MUVI WE REGRET THE THEFT OF YOUR EQUIPMENT – KASANDA

Government said it had leant with deep regret the theft of equipment for gathering and editing news at Muvi television in Lusaka.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says this has caused a disruption on the station’s programming and dissemination of news and information to the public.

She tells Byta FM News that Government values the smooth flow of information to the public, saying any disruption to the flow of information is a source concern to Government.

Kasanda has since encouraged media houses to work closely with the police in securing their facilities.