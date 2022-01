Hon. Given Katuta



BA PF YOU DON’T LEARN…

Your leaders who immensely contributed to your downfall in the August 2021 General elections, we see them again in Kabwata Constituency attempting to “boost” support for your by-election parliamentary candidate.

People rejected such individuals and their campaign messages but you still want to continue turning a blind eye / deaf ear.

Memories are still fresh, I hope you can make amends before it’s too late.🤷🏾‍♀️