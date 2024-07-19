BA UPND mwasebana, ubu nibukabwalala – Kafwaya





By Thomas Ngala ( The Mast)







BA UPND mwasebana, ubu nibu kabwalala – bu pompwe munshibila nsala, after ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na FIC, awe mwandi ni sundown, says Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.



In a statement yesterday, Kafwata said “you won’t believe it, UPND cheated us as though they were cheating small children that they had paid that Faith Musonda’s K65 m[illion] to students.”



He said the lies became too much, adding that at every opportunity and every leadership level, “it was lies, lies, lies.”



“So we decided to bring this lie to the fore. We took advantage of the leaked AG (Auditor General) management letter for ACC. What would follow was something else. It would even lead to the abrogation of standing orders where the Speaker ordered a ministerial statement on another against the standing order which prohibits the same business coming back to the floor within six months. This one was repeated in a matter of days,” he said. “For me, worrying about standing orders was over the top given that the Constitution could be abrogated in broad daylight, what about National Assembly standing orders? It should be a piece of cake.”



Kafwaya wondered why there was no excitement on the part of ACC and DEC on the FIC report revelations.



“Now, there was some imagination in terms of what UPND could cheat us about Faith’s money. What is UPND going to tell us about the K13.5 b[illion] FIC revelation? Why isn’t there excitement on the part of ACC and DEC on this report’s revelations? Ba UPND mwasebana. Ubu nibu kabwalala – bu pompwe – munshibila nsala. After ukuduma ishakwa Faith, nokuipela Mopani nomba kwaisa na FIC. Awe mwandi ni sundown! (UPND you have embarrassed yourselves. This is theft – utter theft. After blowing up Faith’s money, and giving yourselves Mopani, now we have FIC. Indeed this is sundown)!”