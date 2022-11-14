BA UPND STOP HABIT OF ARRESTING THE OPPOSITION – MSONI

PRESIDENT MSONI CAUTIONS GOVERNMENT ON THE SUSTAINED CULTURE OF ARRESTING OPPOSITION MEMBERS

The sustained culture of arresting opponents will undoubtedly have the reverse effect on the democratic credentials of government.

The key features of any functional democracy is tolerance and exercising maximum restraint. At this rate there is the obvious danger that we are losing democratic credentials.

It is a troubling development to have nearly the entire opposition members indicted for various offenses. It is legitimate for the opposition in a democracy to offer credible checks and balances without the fear of being arrested.

In a nutshell it is prudent for all of us to maintain sobriety and cool-heads in promoting national unity and reconciliation.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)