Ba UPND we need Dora Siliya to be our MP in Petauke- UPND Official Hon Matomola Likwanya

UPND Official Hon Matomola Likwanya wrote:

Here is my opinion

Ba UPND we need this one to be our MP in Petauke



We need people like these who have knowledge of state craft. She’s been in the MMD and PF and she brings forth vast experience and she can help out parliamentarians on matters of governance and policy.

You don’t chase all the old people in the village. You need those who still have institutional memory around.