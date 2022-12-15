BA YOUTH SHOCKED AFTER BEING LEFT OUT OF ZCS RECRUITMENT IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE

By Womba Kasela

Some hopefuls who applied in the recent Zambia Correctional Service- ZCS recruitment have complained of being left out of the officially published list of successful candidates despite being shortlisted at the regional level.

In September, 2022, ZCS advertised for Warders and Wardresses positions across the country, with interviews and shortlisting of candidates at the regional level conducted last month.

One of the applicants who sought anonymity tells Byta FM News that she was among the 100 shortlisted successful candidates at the regional level as she met all the requirements.

She explains that she was later called to attend verification and physical examinations in Kabwe which she also passed.

She however says she was shocked to learn that her name, with those of many others were left out from the list, alleging that they were replaced with individuals who never attended interviews.

And another applicant expressed shock and sadness at the turnout of events after spending more than K3, 000 to attend verification and physical examinations in Kabwe.

Efforts were made to get a comment from ZCS Southern Province Regional Commander and Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to no avail.