BABOONS FEASTING ON GOATS IN GWEMBE DUE TO DROUGHT



Makuyu Ward Councilor in Gwembe Constituency, Gerald Ndoongo, has disclosed that the area has recorded several cases of baboons feasting on goats.



Ndoongo attributes this uncommon occurrence to the current hunger situation following the recent drought, which has also affected food availability for wild animals.



He has cautioned goat owners to ensure maximum security of their livestock to prevent losses.



Gwembe Council Chairperson, Collet Ndlovu, noted that the baboons are mainly targeting young goats born in the bush as they are more vulnerable.



Ndlovu emphasized the need for animal owners to be vigilant.