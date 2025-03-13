Baby Dies During Struggle for UPND Party Regalia on Youth Day



A somber cloud hangs over Mtengowanji village following the heartbreaking death of a baby during a scuffle for party regalia at the United Party for National Development (UPND) camp during Youth Day celebrations in Chipangali.



Confirming the tragic incident, Chipangali Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling it a regrettable and painful event.





“As a father of the district, I wish to express my deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to the people of Mtengowanji village for losing a child,” Mr. Nkhoma said.





The fight reportedly broke out as individuals scrambled for UPND-branded materials, an incident that swiftly turned chaotic, leading to the unthinkable loss of an innocent life.





In his statement, Mr. Nkhoma urged residents to remain vigilant during this period of heightened political activity, cautioning against allowing “selfish and greedy politicians” to fuel violence or place lives at risk for the sake of party paraphernalia.





“Our focus should be on delivering development programs to our people, not causing death because of fighting to get political party regalia,” he emphasized.





As investigations continue, the community mourns the untimely loss of a young life a painful reminder that politics should never come at the cost of human lives.



