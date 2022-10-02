Baby’s underfive card surname causes divorce

A COUPLE from Ndola has been divorced by a local court after the man discovered his child was registered using another man’s name on hospital records.

Roderick Musonda, 34, told the court that the hospital records showed the child he thought was his was using another man’s surname but his wife insisted it was just an error.

Musonda sued his wife Memory Nanyangwe, 24, for divorce claiming she also cheated on him and talked to other men at night.

Credit: Times of Zambia