BACK FROM MINGA TO THE ROUTINE JOGGING

Having taken a break last Saturday when he traveled to Minga, in Petauke district for a church function, Zambia’s sixth president Edgar Lungu this morning resumed his routine keep fit program when he led university students – among others – in the walk and run activity.

Here below are some pictures depicting the usual happy moods characteristic of the ECL jogging sessions.

📸 Grindstone Television Zambia