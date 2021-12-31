BACK IN THE DAY WHEN I WAS “TOUCH AND GO”, I WOULD HAVE TECHNICALLY KNOCKED OUT 3 CANDIDATES FROM THE KABWATA RACE – TAYALI

I would just instituted an investigation into nationality of that Zimbabwean as revealed by his own party members. He is still Zimbabwean or he brought citizenship.

Then I would have picked one of the many cases I wrote about that other guy, he crooked people when he was running around as Presidential empowerment boy. Search his name on this page and see what comes up.

The guy is supposed to be in jail and it wouldn’t be polital if they arrested him.

Instead of empowering youths, he went on a spree of breaking ladies hearts and impregnating them like a bull on viagra.

I even wonder why that party adopted him knowing how crooked and arrogant he is. Anyway….the people of Kabwata will decide.

I thought BaFred has a good judgement of character with a good knowledge of what goes on in this Country.

How do you pick a person with bench warrants, the man can be picked anytime. He has been surviving because of being PF and I doubt if the UPND are really arresting people on political lines because they would have grabbed him.

Anyway, I am now a family man, more mature and tolerant so I will just continue campaigning and let the people of Kabwata judge on 20th January.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!