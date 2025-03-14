BACK OFF CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS MEANT FOR POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY

Citizens First Party Youth Wing would like to reiterate *President Harry Kalaba’s* position on proposed constitutional amendments a desperate attempt meant to rig 2026 general elections.





We want to put it on record that it’s a *REPUBLICAN CONSTITUTION* not a *PARTY MANIFESTO* and in a functional democracy like Zambia attempts to make constitutional amendments must be done by the people themselves and not the President and his cabinet.





It is clear beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt that key stake holders like the church, Parliament, traditional leadership, NGO’s, Civil Society above all the people of Zambia have not been consulted we therefore demand that the *UPND GOVERNMENT* should not temper with the constitution in it’s current form.



We beseech *President Hakainde Hichilema* to focus on high cost of living, escalating prices of commodities, weak currency, expensive fuel, high cost of doing business, loadshedding, scarcity of money in circulation, lack of business and employment opportunities.





We implore *President Hakainde Hichilema* not to infringe on citizens rights by stopping them from holding peaceful demonstrations be it political parties or groupings such as *TONSE ALLIANCE* that have shown interest in holding peaceful demonstrations countrywide in a functional democracy with an elected President lest we are now in a dictatorship with a King.



MAXWELL CHONGU

CF National Youth Chairman.