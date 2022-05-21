Back your apology with good behaviour, UPND tell Lusambo

THE UPND in Lusaka has urged Bowman Lusambo to correspond his apology to President Hakainde Hichilema with good behaviour.

After the Anti-Corruption Commission loosened a knot around his neck of legal troubles, the Kabushi member of parliament took to his Facebook page this morning posting a mouthful saying he had now come to his senses and will no longer practice politics of insults, tribal divisiveness and personal hate.

Further, Lusambo apologised to the Head of State for all his hurtful and personal utterances he made in the name of checks and balances and promised to embark on a clean slate of politics devoid of character assassination.

But UPND Lusaka youth chair person Anderson Banda is not convinced with Lusambo’s apology saying the self-proclaimed number one bootlicker of former president Edgar Lungu may be just trying to hoodwink the ruling party in probing him.

Banda noted that in the absence of good behavior to back his apology, Lusambo’s sorry meant nothing.

Banda branded Lusambo’s apology “costimetic” saying

“We have seen people apologising and continue behaving the same”.

Further, Banda noted that if Lusambo’s apology was genuine, then it was a good start.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba