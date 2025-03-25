Breaking news



Bafana Bafana could face FIFA sanctions for fielding ineligible player in World Cup qualifier





South Africa may have breached FIFA regulations by fielding Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho on March 21, 2025, during Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





Mokoena had received two yellow cards earlier in the campaign, first in South Africa’s 2-1 win over Benin in November 2023 and again in their 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe in June 2024.





According to FIFA’s rules, a player who receives two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-game suspension in the following fixture, which would have made Mokoena ineligible to face Lesotho.





Despite this, he started the match and played approximately 81 or 82 minutes before being substituted. The incident has raised concerns, as FIFA could impose sanctions such as a points deduction or a forfeit, potentially awarding Lesotho a 3-0 victory.



South Africa currently leads Group C with 10 points, but a successful challenge from Lesotho or Nigeria could significantly impact the standings. Although Lesotho initially missed the 24-hour window to file a formal protest, reports indicate they are exploring an appeal to FIFA.





Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly instructed the technical team to omit Mokoena from the squad for the upcoming Matchday 6 fixture against Benin on March 25, signaling awareness of the potential infraction.