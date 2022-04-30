By Daily Star Reporter

The bailiffs have seized household properties from the house of PF Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo in Ndola.

This follows the failure by Lusambo to pay a debt amounting to K228,000.

A check at Lusambo’s residence found the bailiffs packing all his house hold property and taken to unknown destination.

Lusambo’s nephew who stays at his house, said the bailiffs arrived around 07:00 hours and jumped the gate to have access to the house.

Officers from the bailiffs refused to give any details with regards to the seized property.

In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court by his close acquaintance, a businessman, Clifford Kasonde in 2021, said on or about December 2019, Lusambo approached him to borrow the sum of K150,000 payable on or before June 2020.

“The defendant did in the event of failure to pay pledge to assign the plaintiff bare land belonging to him on which the plantiff could construct a shop and carry out his business,” read the statement of claim.

Kasonde also claimed that on or about the same time, Lusambo requested to lease his property in Hillcrest extension, house number 8037 on behalf of Susan Sambwe, his employee who was also attached to his political office as staff.

He said that at the time, Sambwe was vacating his property, she left outstanding rentals in the sum of K50,000 and caused damage to his property.

Kasonde claimed that he was made to incur costs of repairing the leased property to the tune of K28,000 and that Lusambo was indebted to him to the total amount of K228,000, which he neglected.

He urged the court to order Lusambo and compel him to immediately pay the K228,000 owed to him being money borrowed, outstanding rent and repair costs incurred in repairing the premises leased to him.