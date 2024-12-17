BALLOT PAPERS DELIVERED TO THREE DISTRICTS FOR UPCOMING NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND TWO WARD BY-ELECTIONS



Ballot papers have been successfully delivered and verified in Kawambwa Constituency in Kawambwa District, Kawama Ward in Chililabombwe District and Lilondo Ward in Shangombo District.



Various stakeholders, including representatives from participating political parties, the Zambia Police, and the Media witnessed the delivery and verification of ballot papers in the three districts.



Political party officials/representatives of candidates, media personnel and registered non-governmental organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts, at the Civic Centre, which will take place from Tuesday 17th December to Thursday 19th December 2024.