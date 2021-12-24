BALLY HAS ABANDONED YOUTHS AFTER USING THEM TO WIN OFFICE, CHARGES TUTWA
Patriot Front member of the central committee Tutwa Ngulube has charged that the UPND has abandoned the youths of the country after having used them to form government.
Speaking with Daily Revelation on the appointment and subsequent swearing in of Mumba Malila as Chief Justice, Ackson Sejani as chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission, Vincent Malambo as chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission and Dr Peter Machungwa as Zambia Police Service Commission chairman, Ngulube said that while in opposition President Hakainde Hichilema promised to prioritise the appointment of young people in government positions.
“Bally promised the Zambian people that he will prioritise the appointment of youths to government positions and other institutions,” explained Ngulube. “But after forming government, how many youths has he appointed to serve in the UPND government. Zero! The UPND used the youths in order for them to form government. And after using them, the UPND has abandoned the same youths that voted for the new dawn government.”
The immediate past Kabwe Central legislator pointed out that, instead of appointing young people to government positions; President Hakainde Hichilema is now giving jobs to individuals that served in the MMD administration…
LOST SHEEP
Speaking on behalf of the youths is wrong. Better you concentrate on PF party which is dead and smelling .PF is full selfish,greedy,tribalism,hatred,unknown impure motives,pride,arrogance,leadership crisis individuals like K.C,Bowman. PF lacks intergrity. Give our working government time if you failed to deliver.
Criminals , murderers and tribalist they have got no shame. Pf most stupid and very idiot party. They have rebranded a party pf by turning criminals.
Who said so?
Is it the pf Youths from Malawi or Congo who were allegedly given NRC to vote. If this is the case then its’ true because they are foreigners
As from Zambia, no youth is complaining apart from complainnts about Lungu and Tutwa’s clique.
Is this your only campaign message? I wonder what kind an MP you could make.
Misplaced comment
Tutwa was a lousy big headed mp he has no message to give except wanting to be a Prince again