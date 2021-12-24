BALLY HAS ABANDONED YOUTHS AFTER USING THEM TO WIN OFFICE, CHARGES TUTWA

Patriot Front member of the central committee Tutwa Ngulube has charged that the UPND has abandoned the youths of the country after having used them to form government.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the appointment and subsequent swearing in of Mumba Malila as Chief Justice, Ackson Sejani as chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission, Vincent Malambo as chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission and Dr Peter Machungwa as Zambia Police Service Commission chairman, Ngulube said that while in opposition President Hakainde Hichilema promised to prioritise the appointment of young people in government positions.

“Bally promised the Zambian people that he will prioritise the appointment of youths to government positions and other institutions,” explained Ngulube. “But after forming government, how many youths has he appointed to serve in the UPND government. Zero! The UPND used the youths in order for them to form government. And after using them, the UPND has abandoned the same youths that voted for the new dawn government.”

The immediate past Kabwe Central legislator pointed out that, instead of appointing young people to government positions; President Hakainde Hichilema is now giving jobs to individuals that served in the MMD administration… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/bally-has-abandoned-youths-after-using-them-to-win-office-charges-tutwa/