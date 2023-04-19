BALLY HAS SCORED HUGE ON NAPSA AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

The picture below is the queue of people wanting to register and verify their details at NAPSA HQ as of this morning at 6:30am

No arguments here as Bally mwaume. Nibamuna baja. He has delivered his promise on NAPSA and the celebrations cut across. NAPSA has the 11 billion for these partial payments and the 5.4 billion kwacha for the National Provident Fund payments claims.

Meanwhile, there is great news coming from Washington DC on the debt restructuring. The Kwacha will gain, there will be more liquidity and there will be less pressure on the economy and government cashflows due to debt payments.

I have always said since January this year, when our PF friends like Emmanuel Mwamba said we forget about IMF, that Zambia would get its debt restructuring plan before monthend of April 2023.