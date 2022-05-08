HON. TUTWA Ngulube Writes:

BALLY MUST REMEMBER THE SACRIFICE MADE BY PEOPLE LIKE MWALITETA. WE KNOW HIM AS A HARD WORKER ABO BA UNIP THAT YOU ARE GIVING JOBS STARTED EATING WHEN BALLY WAS IN PRIMARY SCHOOL. GIVE HIM A JOB PLEASE HE IS A BULLDOZER YOU NEED TO COME AND POINT 👉 IN 2026

  1. Tutankhamen stop trying to agitate people to rise up against the president. He is not stupid He knows where and what he is doing. Seriously can t wait to hear ACC has summoned you for the buildings etc in Kabwe.

