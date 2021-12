BALLY SAYS: DON’T PAY FEES FOR YOUR CHILDREN IN GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS IN JANUARY 2022!

In a post on Facebook today, he stated: “Education is the best equaliser we said and still stand by this. Did you ever imagine that you will be entering January without worrying about school fees? Yes. January 2022, if you have a child in a public school, you won’t pay anything. This is what we promised and we have delivered. When we removed fuel subsidies, this is what we intended for our people.”