BALLY TO TRAVEL TO MALAWI ON TUESDAY

On Tuesday, we are scheduled to go to Malawi as part of our president-to-president diplomacy which has been the established tradition for new heads of state.

Zambia and Malawi share common values, culture and a rich history dating back to before the independence of both countries.

As Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer we will discuss trade and matters of mutual interest. It is important to open trade routes for our land-linked country which will enable Zambians to sell their products to markets on our doorstep. This creates employment and earns the country foreign exchange which will help in economic stability.

We take seriously our role of chief diplomat for Zambia and this is the reason, we are exploring opportunities for Zambia and Zambians.

Going forward we will continue on our economic diplomacy with the remaining neighbours.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia