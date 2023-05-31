BALLY WAKULEKAFYE: The graph for petrol down by K3.14… desiel down by K 2. 77





ERB Reduces Fuel

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted downwards the pump price of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene.

Petrol has reduced by K3.14/litre, Diesel K2.77/litre and Kerosene K0.73/litre Further, the ERB has also adjusted downwards the retail or Posted Airfield Price (PAP) of Jet A 1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) and other Iocal Airports.

The previous price review (May 2023), the average prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene on the international market were US$93.04/bbl, US$95.22/bbl and US$92.72/bbl, respectively, compared to US$81.88/bbl, US$84.70/bbl and US$85.51/bbl, respectively for the June, 2023 fuel price review.

The movements represent a decrease of 11.99% for Petrol, 11.05l% for Diesel and 7.78% Kerosene, respectively.

The oil prices on the international market generally declined in the period under review.

The factors that caused the decline of oil prices included the concerns about a looming recession that affected the oil and gas market. Fear of a banking melt down following the collapse of some Western banks also created additional uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of the Kwacha to the United States Dollar depreciated by 0.49% from an average of K18.47/US$ in April to an average of K18.56/US$ in May, 2023.

The general depreciation of the Kwacha against the United States Dollar during the month of May was mainly attributed to the re-emergence of foreign exchange market pressures.

The effect of the reduction in international oil prices outweighed the effect of the depreciation of the Kwacha against the United States Dollar and has provided for a favourable impact on the domestic fuel prices. Consequently, this has resulted in a downward adjustment in the price of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene and Jet A-1.

Based on the foregoing, the following are the determined changes in the national uniform pump prices for June 2023: