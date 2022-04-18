Lillian Mutambo Writes :

The future generation of Zambia are jobless, moneyless, capitaless, sleepless, foodless, homeless and one will say its only 8 months, come on, will a stomach wait another 4 years for the econmy to be fixed? The Youths need to be given opportunities by leadership which has a vision…This is not a one man mission but a collective effort..

Dear Mr President Hakainde Hichilema please listen to the cries of the Youth! Majority have not benefitted from scholarships or Indaba. They are now silent today because they feel betrayed on the Promises…In 2026 more youths will vote, imagine a Youth who will have be at home for 2 to 3 years because of lack of sponsorship voting? Let us get back to the drawing board, many youths are complaining on whats app groups, voice notes of them dissapointed in what they are perceiving as “Failed Leadership” , “The Worst Governnent” should not even be a tag line….

Bally Will Fix it is fading away, do something urgently…Attend to the Youths please…